Grading Every NBA Rookie Extension at the Deadline + the No-Deal List

The NBA's rookie-scale extension deadline passed Monday with a glaring omission. Fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns chose not to reward center Deandre Ayton with a deal. Instead, they will let the player they drafted ahead of Luka Doncic and Trae Young in 2018 hit restricted free agency in 2022.

Ayton, who averaged 15.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and, perhaps most importantly, 36.4 minutes per game through the playoffs, is arguably the best young two-way center in the league. In June, multiple NBA insiders told Bleacher Report that Ayton is "worth the max."

If he is, the Suns obviously disagree. Ayton wasn't going to accept less, so he'll test the market next July.

But few teams will have spending power under the salary cap in 2022. Just a handful will have enough to make a lucrative offer (others may make trades to get into salary-cap position to chase Ayton). Regardless, the Suns will have the right of first refusal with Ayton restricted.

The max for Ayton on a five-year contract from the Suns next summer could reach $172.3 million over five years (on a standard maximum contract). The most a competitor can offer projects to be $127.9 million over four years.

The Suns could force Ayton to seek an offer sheet at the lower amount and decide to keep him at a relative discount. Or Ayton could choose to re-sign for one year on a $16.4 million qualifying offer to explore unrestricted free agency in 2023.

Another possibility is sign-and-trade next summer, although that too is a complicated path.

But going into the season, the Suns re-signed Chris Paul, have Devin Booker on a long-term deal and reached extensions with Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet on Monday. Ayton is on the outside looking in, possibly insulted by the team's decision.

Phoenix may be concerned with luxury taxes, but the choice to hold off on paying Ayton may damage the chemistry for a team that fell two wins short of a title.

But back to the topic at hand: The following is a list of the 11 rookie-scale extensions for the 2018 draft class.