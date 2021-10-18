3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 6 Win

0 of 3

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders played their first game under interim coach Rich Bisaccia. If the former special teams coordinator was in any way unprepared for the role, it didn't show. The Raiders throttled the AFC West rival Denver Broncos for most of the afternoon en route to a 34-24 victory.

While the Raiders allowed 421 yards of total offense and 24 points, the game never felt close. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was picked off three times, and Las Vegas carried a 31-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

It was a statement win for the Raiders following the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden. It proved that Las Vegas isn't going to collapse in the wake of the coaching change.

"It is a job for all of us," Bisaccia said, per NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "They seemed to do a really good job with it."

Here's what else we learned during the Raiders' Week 6 win.