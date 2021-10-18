3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 6 Win

3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 6 WinOctober 18, 2021
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders played their first game under interim coach Rich Bisaccia. If the former special teams coordinator was in any way unprepared for the role, it didn't show. The Raiders throttled the AFC West rival Denver Broncos for most of the afternoon en route to a 34-24 victory.
While the Raiders allowed 421 yards of total offense and 24 points, the game never felt close. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was picked off three times, and Las Vegas carried a 31-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
It was a statement win for the Raiders following the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden. It proved that Las Vegas isn't going to collapse in the wake of the coaching change.
"It is a job for all of us," Bisaccia said, per NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "They seemed to do a really good job with it."
Here's what else we learned during the Raiders' Week 6 win.
The Raiders Defense Is Good Again
The yardage numbers might not suggest it, but the Raiders defense was a force Sunday. In addition to grabbing three interceptions, it harassed Bridgewater all afternoon. Pass-rusher Maxx Crosby alone notched three sacks and five quarterback hits.
Bridgewater was sacked a total of five times and posted a passer rating of just 84.9 despite throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns.
It was a welcome performance after the Las Vegas defense sagged during its two-game losing streak entering Sunday.
After forcing three turnovers during wins against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas went three games without one while committing three of its own. While the Raiders did give up plenty of yards, their four takeaways were more than enough to put this game out of reach.
The big-play Raiders defense we saw early in the season is back.
Derek Carr Continues to Prove Himself
During Las Vegas' three-game winning streak to start the season, quarterback Derek Carr looked like an early MVP candidate. He threw for 1,203 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions during that span.
However, Carr passed for only 412 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears in Weeks 4 and 5. Some may have then wondered whether Carr's early season success was a mirage.
It wasn't.
Carr was back to being a big-play machine Sunday. He completed just 18 passes but racked up 341 yards and two touchdowns through the air. His growing chemistry with second-year wideout Henry Ruggs III was on full display too, as the speedy wideout finished with three catches for 97 yards and a score.
Though Carr is rarely mentioned among the league's top signal-callers, he has repeatedly shown this season that he should be.
Josh Jacobs Still Isn't at 100 Percent
If there's a negative to take from Las Vegas' big win, it's that star running back Josh Jacobs still isn't in Pro Bowl form.
Jacobs has dealt with numerous health issues this season. He missed two games with ankle and toe injuries and was questionable coming into Sunday's contest because of an illness. After making the Pro Bowl and rushing for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 238 yards last season, he hasn't looked like the same back this term.
Jacobs came into the game averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and averaged just 3.3 yards per carry against Denver.
The good news is that Las Vegas has been getting strong contributions from Kenyan Drake (91 rushing yards, 177 receiving yards, 2 TD) and Peyton Barber (143 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards, 1 TD) in the backfield.
The Raiders have also shown that they can win with Jacobs at less than 100 percent. If Jacobs does return to Pro Bowl form, this offense is going to be even more dangerous.
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.