3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 6 Loss

0 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

Since Kevin Stefanski took over as head coach in January 2020, the Cleveland Browns have turned around the trajectory of the franchise. Heading into Sunday, they hadn't even lost back-to-back regular-season games under the 39-year-old.

However, that is no longer the case as a banged-up Browns team endures some early struggles.

Cleveland couldn't knock off the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals at the weekend, falling 37-14 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns opened the 2021 season at 3-1, but they had a three-game winning streak snapped the previous week when they lost 47-42 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

It became clear early on Sunday that Arizona was going to run away with the game. It scored the first 20 points of the contest, while Cleveland was shut out in the second half as it tried to erase a nine-point halftime deficit.

Here are three takeaways from the Browns' Week 6 loss.