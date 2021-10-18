10 Epic MLB Playoff Records That Will Never Be Broken

0 of 10

Records were meant to be broken, but there are some MLB postseason records that have a great chance of standing the test of time.

From the way pitchers are utilized to the level of leaguewide parity in today's game that makes frequent trips to the postseason and World Series more difficult for teams, the game's evolution over the years has made a handful of records look essentially untouchable.

Never say never, but the 10 postseason records that follow are as close to unbreakable as it gets in a sport where it's always wise to expect the unexpected.

Enjoy!