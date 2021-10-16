Bowl Predictions 2021: Projections for Top Playoff Contenders Before Week 7

0 of 4

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Georgia is currently the No. 1 college football team in the country. If the Bulldogs keep rolling, they could be heading to the College Football Playoff for the second time in program history. And perhaps they'll even end up as the national champions for the first time since the 1980 season.

However, Georgia still has plenty of tough competition to face before getting to that point. It hosts No. 11 Kentucky in a big SEC East matchup this Saturday, and it would have to face whichever team finishes first in the SEC West if it makes it to the SEC Championship Game in December.

But right now, the Bulldogs are 6-0 and showing no signs of slowing down, considering their defense is holding opponents to 5.5 points per game. And they're in control of their own destiny. As long as they keep winning, they'll be among the front-runners to reach the CFP and to potentially win the national title.

Entering Week 7 of the 2021 season, here are projections for each of the New Year's Six bowls, including both College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.