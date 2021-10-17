B/R Staff Predicts Every Major Award for 2021 NBA Season

0 of 7

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The NBA feels as unpredictable as it's ever been, and that notion applies to more than the number of title contenders. Individual award races are wide-open too.

Just look at the MVP field. FanDuel Sportsbook considers seven players more likely to win the award than the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic. There are nine players with odds between plus-500 and plus-1800, and you could probably talk yourself into picking any of them.

The same goes for Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. And of course, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year are always shots in the dark.

None of that prevents us from picking all of the above, though. There are clues, hunches and trends that point to certain individuals for certain awards, and Bleacher Report's NBA staff is here to uncover them for you.