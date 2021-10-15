NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons, Kyrie Trade Buzz, Klay Thompson's Return

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

While Simmons is a three-time All-Star and the 2016 first-overall draft selection, his future in Philadelphia is cloudy at best. It has been since a poor performance during a losing semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks. Trade chatter has surrounded Simmons pretty much since the series ended., and the buzz has not subsided, even with the regular season quickly approaching.

Simmons is back with the 76ers following an early preseason holdout. However, he still doesn't appear fully invested in the franchise. According to Kyle Neubeck of the Philadelphia Voice, Simmons has underwhelmed during individual drills and workouts.

"The early returns have not been especially encouraging—one source described Simmons as 'going through the motions,' though it was noted that things have improved each day over the few days he has been here," Neubeck wrote.

The reality is that Simmons doesn't want to be a part of the 76ers—at least, that was the belief a month ago.

"Simmons will not report for the opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote in September.

The 76ers, meanwhile, are open to moving Simmons, but not at a bargain-basement price.

"They are after difference-making players, not more solid role players to add to what they feel is a reasonably deep (and young) group," Neubeck wrote.

If a team isn't willing to move an All-Star-caliber player, it isn't going to have a shot at Simmons. However, several teams are interested. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, nine teams have been identified, with another lurking in the shadows.

"There is a 10th 'mystery' franchise that has held substantial trade conversations with Philadelphia of late, sources told B/R, yet it remains unclear, even to members of Klutch Sports, who this purported additional suitor is," Fischer wrote.

Plenty can happen between now and the start of the season, but it appears more likely than not that Simmons will be moved.