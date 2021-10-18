Stock Up, Stock Down on College Football Playoff Hopefuls

10 of 10

Stock Up: Georgia Bulldogs

Stock Down: Alabama Crimson Tide

Not a ton has changed for either of these SEC favorites. However, between Alabama's loss to Texas A&M and Georgia's elite defense, they have swapped spots. Alabama opened the season as the favorite to win it all while Georgia looked like the top second-best team from a conference, liable to sneak in as the No. 4 seed if enough other Power Five leagues failed to produce a true contender. Now it's the Bulldogs clearly at No. 1 with the Crimson Tide hoping they can still do enough to get in.

Stock Up: Penn State Nittany Lions

While Michigan and Michigan State earned their own full sections for vaulting into the AP Top 10 from their preseason status as an afterthought, Penn State at least needs to be mentioned as a still-viable CFP contender. The Nittany Lions opened the season at No. 19 in the AP poll and are now comfortably in the Top 10. We'll just have to see how things shake out over the next six weeks once those Big Ten East contenders start crashing into each other.

Stock Down: North Carolina Tar Heels

Like Penn State, North Carolina certainly could have been worthy of its own section, but we opted to reserve just one spot for the loser of the Week 7 UNC-Miami game. Nevertheless, what a mess the Tar Heels have been after opening the season in the AP Top 10 for the first time since 1997. They've already suffered three losses and the defense has allowed at least 35 points in four of the past five games. Sam Howell is doing everything in his power to hold this team together, but it has only been enough for them to become a middle-of-the-pack team in a not-good ACC.

Stock Up: Iowa Hawkeyes

The Week 7 loss to Purdue obviously brings Iowa's stock down a fair amount, but the Hawkeyes are still in better shape than where they opened the year. Hard to imagine that this lackluster offense would win out, but they would almost certainly still finish in the Top Four if they were able to get to 12-1—considering that 12th win would come against one of Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State or Penn State.

Stock Down: Wisconsin Badgers

One of the reasons not much was expected of Iowa in the preseason is because Wisconsin looked like the clear best team in the Big Ten West. Instead, the Badgers have been a disaster on offense, sitting at 3-3 with more turnovers committed (15) than offensive touchdowns scored (14). That Iowa-Wisconsin game on Oct. 30 may well be a race to 10 points, and Iowa's defense might score most of them.

Stock Up: Ole Miss Rebels

2021 Ole Miss is on track to have 2020 Texas A&M's resume: undefeated save for one lopsided road loss to Alabama. We certainly aren't penciling the Rebels in to run the table the rest of the way against LSU, Auburn, Liberty, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, but they should be favored in each of those games and conceivably could pull it off. And it sure would be interesting to see what happens if Ole Miss goes 11-1 while Alabama finishes 11-2 with a loss to Georgia in the SEC championship. With the way this season has gone, maybe all three of those SEC teams finish in the Top Four?