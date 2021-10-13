3 Raiders Players Who Need to Step Up for a Las Vegas Playoff Push

0 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders will be involved in a difficult push for a playoff spot all season long.

The AFC West has been a tough division for a few years, and it has even more firepower with the Los Angeles Chargers exceeding expectations under Brandon Staley.

Las Vegas comes into Week 6 with a 3-2 mark, which is one win better than last-place Kansas City, but at some point, you have to think the reigning AFC champion will figure out its problems.

Before the Raiders face Kansas City in Week 10, it faces a handful of winnable games, starting with Week 6's trip to face the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 and visit the New York Giants in Week 9 off a Week 8 bye.

To go 3-0 in those games, the Raiders need a handful of players to improve. The attempt to get better will come under new guidance, as Rich Bisaccia was named interim head coach after Jon Gruden resigned on Monday.