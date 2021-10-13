3 Browns Players Who Need to Step Up for a Cleveland Playoff Push

0 of 3

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. has not looked like a No. 1 wide receiver in his first three games back from his torn ACL.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver had four receptions for 47 yards in Weeks 4 and 5 combined. Those totals came after he put up 77 yards on five receptions in his season debut in Week 3.

As the NFL season goes on, the Browns need more out of Beckham, especially in big games, to contend with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

At the moment, Cleveland is one game back of the Ravens in the division, and it is one of four non-division leaders in the conference with a 3-2 record.

Cleveland's two losses have come against two of the strongest teams in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Starting with Sunday's clash against the Arizona Cardinals, the Browns have a chance to prove they can beat the best teams in the league.

For that to happen, Beckham and a few others need to make more big plays.