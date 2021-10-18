Predicting Every NBA Team's Best Closing Lineup

27 of 30

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Best Closing Lineup

Dejounte Murray

Derrick White

Doug McDermott

Devin Vassell

Thaddeus Young

Options, options, options. And then more options.

Soldiering into crunch time with the might-be starting five of Murray, White, McDermott, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl could emerge as the San Antonio Spurs' primary predilection. Continuity and whatnot.

That doesn't quite do the clutch-minutes trick. The Spurs are going to be lacking for half-court playmaking without DeMar DeRozan and Patty Mills. They should load up on as much passing and shooting as possible when it matters most.

Young is a potentially fleeting inclusion. He could be traded. He's also an exceptional short-roll passer, smart off-ball player and workaholic defender who has experience manning the 5. He will do more for the overall product than Poeltl. Vassell brings more reliable outside shooting than Johnson and absorbed plenty of power forward burn in the preseason.

Lonnie Walker IV has a not-insignificant chance to work himself into the fold. No one else on the roster is capable of hitting the brand of perimeter looks in which he sometimes traffics. He just needs to take and make them consistently. The Spurs might consider pulling McDermott or Vassell if he does.

Splitting up Murray and White could become an inclination, too. San Antonio must endure even if it isn't pretty. They loom as the franchise's two most important players unless Johnson, Vassell, Walker or Joshua Primo goes kaboom and must learn how to coexist.

Lineup We NEED to See

Dejounte Murray

Derrick White

Joshua Primo

Keldon Johnson

Devin Vassell

Go ahead and set the over/under on the number of temporal blood vessels San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will, ahem, pop watching this lineup. Whatever number you land on isn't high enough.

San Antonio is flush with guard and wing options at the moment. Its response should be to try playing them all together. Running with Primo over Walker might come across as insulting. It's not supposed to be. Primo is the more slippery pick-and-roll maestro and seems like he'll be more at home playing off Murray and White, who need to headline this small-ball hodgepodge for the sake of maintaining a defensive pulse.

Johnson is built like a bull. He can handle frontline minutes without bruising like a peach. Vassell has shown he can get down and dirty with 4s. Let him thunder around with actual bigs, too.

Don't bother trying to narrow down the potential identity of this fivesome—fast, slow, scrappy, overmatched, four-out, three-out, five-out, whatever. It is unknowable, which means it could be anything, which means it's provocative, which means the Spurs should try it.