10 Questions and Answers About Brooklyn Nets' Decision Not to Play Kyrie Irving

In a word, yes. Even without Irving, the Nets still have two consensus top-10 players. Most preseason player rankings around the internet (including Bleacher Report's) have Kevin Durant at No. 1 and James Harden around the 7-8 range. And honestly, that might be selling Harden short. Even with his highly publicized individual tank job in Houston, Harden finished the season with averages of 24.6 points and 10.8 assists. No one is all that close to his total wins over replacement player over the last five seasons. And with Harden willing to cede No. 1 option status so easily to KD last season, it's easy to see how those two fit together.

The only team in the league with a duo that might rival that one is the Los Angeles Lakers, but Brooklyn has more depth. Patty Mills can easily slide into the starting lineup to provide floor spacing for the stars. A couple more three-point attempts from Joe Harris wouldn't hurt. Blake Griffin looked rejuvenated as a playmaking 5 after joining the Nets last season. Bruce Brown should once again be a unique rim-runner. And James Johnson offers an intriguing option in the frontcourt as someone who can guard multiple positions and distribute the ball to teammates. If they get anything from LaMarcus Aldridge and one or two of the young players outperforms expectations, that's a solid rotation.

Of course, injuries could derail them, but we could say that of any team (especially another older squad like the Lakers). Losing Kyrie might knock the Nets out of the "clear favorite" tier that they previously sat in alone, but they're definitely still a contender.

