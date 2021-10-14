Best and Worst Landing Spots for MLB's Top 5 Free Agents

1 of 5

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Best: Philadelphia Phillies

Teams will be interested in Kris Bryant's pedigree as a four-time All-Star, MVP and World Series champion. Plus, it's hard to go wrong with a right-handed slugger who can play third base, first base and all three outfield spots.

However, Bryant isn't a particularly good outfielder. Ideally, he'd play everyday at third base while occasionally moonlighting in the outfield. Apart from that, he might be keen on moving to a true hitter's park after having to rough it at Oracle Park.

That's why the Philadelphia Phillies are the perfect fit.

They could potentially upgrade at third base after Alec Bohm failed to establish himself there in 2021, and there's perhaps no friendlier place for right-handed power hitters than Citizens Bank Park. By way of his 1.074 OPS at Philadelphia, Bryant knows this all too well.

As a bonus, a move to Philly would finally team Bryant up with good friend and fellow MVP Bryce Harper.

Worst: Miami Marlins

Though the San Francisco Giants are open to bringing Bryant back, he should think twice about that. His time in San Francisco has been more good (113 OPS+) than great offensively, and there's no guarantee that he'd play full-time at third base after 2021.

Still, better the Giants than the Miami Marlins.

It's possible that second-year general manager Kim Ng will covet Bryant for an offense that scored only 3.8 runs per game in 2021. If so, there's more than enough space in the club's books to accommodate a nine-figure contract.

Yet Bryant would need to be wary of having to play the outfield on a daily basis in deference to Brian Anderson, who's arguably a better third baseman. As outfields go, the one at Marlins Park is a tad too big for a 6'5", 230-pounder who'll turn 30 on Jan. 4.

Likewise, it might be the worst park in the majors for righty sluggers. So if the Marlins do pursue him, Bryant should only say yes if their offer blows everyone else's out of the water.