Bryce Harper Spends New Year's Eve with Kris Bryant Amid Cubs Rumors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals talks with Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on June 14, 2016 in Washington, DC. Chicago won the game 4-3. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs appear to be putting themselves in good position to land Bryce Harper based on his recent activities.

The free-agent outfielder and his wife, Kayla, spent New Year's Eve with Cubs star Kris Bryant and his wife, Jessica, and the players seemed to be enjoying themselves:

Bryant and Harper have known each other for a long time. They played against each other and as teammates since they were eight-year-olds in Las Vegas, and this could just be an example of two friends enjoying each other's company during the offseason.

On the other hand, it could be two future teammates getting closer off the field.

There are many teams interested in signing Harper, although Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the Cubs have asked the 26-year-old's agent, Scott Boras, to give them time to try to move some payroll before accepting another offer.    

