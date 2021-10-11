Making the Case for 5 Stars to Be AEW's Inaugural TBS Champion

0 of 5

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

On the anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced that the company will introduce a second women's title, the TBS Championship.

Afterward, he and referee Aubrey Edwards unveiled the new belt, which is essentially the same design as its TNT counterpart. All Elite Wrestling will eventually host a tournament to crown the inaugural champion. The finals will start during the premiere of the flagship series on TBS on Jan. 5, 2022.

Later, Thunder Rosa, Skye Blue, Ruby Soho and Jade Cargill set their intentions to win the new prize in an accompanying video package. While these four women were the first competitors to stake their claim, this is also great news for the division.

It's an excellent opportunity to showcase more of the roster and add new stakes for them to compete for in television matches. Straight away, this seems similar to what the company did with Serena Deeb as NWA world women's champion. There are also similarities to the dynamic Stardom utilizes with its World and Wonder of Stardom Championship.

Although the company's use of women's wrestling has been highly criticized, this is a huge step forward. The fact that there are many potential suitors for the new title illustrates just how much the division has grown over the last year.

Let's take a look at five stars who would excel at the first AEW TBS Championship.