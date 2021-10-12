College Football Playoff Projections: Week 7 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

Alabama was our projected No. 1 seed and projected national champion prior to its Week 6 visit to previously unranked Texas A&M.

Following that stunning loss to the Aggies, are the Crimson Tide even in the College Football Playoff picture anymore?

If not, who takes their spot?

We still need to wait until Nov. 2 before the CFP selection committee begins the weekly installments of its Top 25 rankings, but as far as the latest AP poll is concerned, Alabama is just outside the Top Four (while Texas A&M is now just outside the Top 20).

The Aggies were the only new team to join the rankings (replacing Auburn) following a week in which there were only two significant upsets. The other was Boise State going on the road and knocking off No. 10 BYU, dropping the Cougars down nine rungs to No. 19.

One noteworthy riser was still-undefeated Kentucky, which climbed from No. 16 to No. 11 after its convincing win over LSU. The Wildcats have a likely loss at Georgia coming up this weekend, but their remaining schedule (at Mississippi State, vs. Tennessee, at Vanderbilt, vs. New Mexico State, at Louisville) is about as easy of a five-week stretch as you could imagine for an SEC team. We have UK projected for a New Year's Six Bowl, as there's a reasonable chance it'll finish in the Top 10 with an 11-1 record.

And with that brief recap of the recent past, let's dive into the future with another batch of bowl projections.

Bowls are broken into six tiers and listed in ascending order of magnitude.