3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 5 Loss

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks lost 26-17 to the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field Thursday. They dropped to 2-3, and they're now alone in last place in the NFC West (at least temporarily).

However, the major concern stemming from Seattle's latest defeat is the health of Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks' seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback exited in the third quarter with a right middle finger sprain, and he couldn't finish the game. Meanwhile, Seattle's late comeback attempt fell short. It cut Los Angeles' lead to 23-17 with Jason Myers' 32-yard field goal with 2 minutes, 45 seconds to go, but the Rams put the game away on Matt Gay's 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining.

After the Seahawks fell to 1-1 against NFC West rivals and dropped to 0-2 at home, they could be in for some more trouble if Wilson misses substantial time moving forward.

Here are three takeaways from Seattle's Week 5 loss.