Penn State vs. Iowa: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the WeekOctober 8, 2021
Penn State vs. Iowa: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the Week
In a complete landslide, the B/R community has chosen the Top Five battle between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Iowa Hawkeyes as the Game of the Week.
Wise decision, my friends.
The showdown in Iowa City garnered 71.9 percent of the 8,839 votes, which is the largest share of the 2021 season so far. Penn State and Iowa cruised past No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas (16.6 percent), No. 13 Arkansas and No. 17 Ole Miss (7.2) and No. 1 Alabama's trip to Texas A&M (4.3).
This preview includes a look at several of the highest-rated NFL prospects in the Big Ten matchup, two key storylines and the latest odds for No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa.
Top NFL Draft Prospects
Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
Centers usually aren't selected early in the NFL draft, but Tyler Linderbaum will likely be an outlier to the trend. The third-year starter is a devastating run blocker who plays with tremendous agility and a terrific sense of leverage. Linderbaum earned second-team AP All-America honors last season.
Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
Penn State's defense has an array of NFL-caliber talent. Any of linebacker Brandon Smith, pass-rusher Arnold Ebiketie and safety Jaquan Brisker merit a featured spot. Brisker, though, has provided two of the most important plays this season. He intercepted Graham Mertz to seal the win at Wisconsin and broke up Bo Nix's last-second pass to secure the Nittany Lions' triumph over Auburn.
Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Last season, Jahan Dotson established himself as one of the Big Ten's best playmakers. He caught 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, also returning a punt for a score. This year, Dotson has collected 35 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns while adding a respectable 7.9 yards per punt return.
Penn State Leaning on Red-Zone Defense
Moving the ball on Penn State's defense is difficult enough. Through five games, the Nittany Lions rank ninth nationally with a meager 4.3 yards allowed per snap.
In those rare moments an opponent has put together a drive, however, they've tightened at the perfect time. Penn State has surrendered five touchdowns and three field goals in 15 red-zone trips, a 53.3 percent scoring rate that is second-best in the FBS.
The success is a product of some valuable research.
"We've studied it and tried to be a little more varied in what we're doing down there," defensive coordinator Brent Pry said, according to Ben Jones of StateCollege.com. "For a lot of years, we were ultra aggressive and in man-to-man pressures, and we've tried to mix it up a little bit and just keep people more honest."
Even excluding two meaningless red-zone drives to close the last two games, Iowa has scored 10 touchdowns in 17 trips. That 58.9 percent rate would be 77th nationally.
Red-zone defense is a major source of opportunity for the Nittany Lions to flip the result in their favor.
Iowa's Absurd Turnover Margin
Iowa has done a spectacular job providing its offense with favorable scoring chances.
The defense leads the FBS with 16 takeaways and forced seven turnovers in a victory at Maryland last week. However, the important part is what happens next. Iowa has scored 75 points off turnovers, which is an incredible 4.7-point average.
"That's the thing they are doing right now that makes them special," Penn State head coach James Franklin said, per Joe Juliano of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It impacts their entire team. It helps defensive statistics because they get off the field. It helps offensive statistics because they create short fields and scoring opportunities."
For example, the Hawkeyes totaled 24 points on four post-turnover drives in the first half against Maryland. And those drives covered a mere 98 yards combined.
Only eight programs have fewer turnovers than Penn State's three. But the Nittany Lions will be at a huge disadvantage if the Hawkeyes' knack for takeaways shows up Saturday.
Game Information and Odds
When: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
TV: Fox
Stream: Fox Sports
Spread (via DraftKings): Iowa -1.5
Total: 40.5
Moneyline: Iowa -130 (bet $130 to win $100); Penn State +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.