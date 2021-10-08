Penn State vs. Iowa: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the Week

0 of 4

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

In a complete landslide, the B/R community has chosen the Top Five battle between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Iowa Hawkeyes as the Game of the Week.

Wise decision, my friends.

The showdown in Iowa City garnered 71.9 percent of the 8,839 votes, which is the largest share of the 2021 season so far. Penn State and Iowa cruised past No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas (16.6 percent), No. 13 Arkansas and No. 17 Ole Miss (7.2) and No. 1 Alabama's trip to Texas A&M (4.3).

This preview includes a look at several of the highest-rated NFL prospects in the Big Ten matchup, two key storylines and the latest odds for No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa.