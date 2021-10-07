Will 2021 NBA Offseason's Biggest Gambles Work Out?

2 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It's not a given that Russell Westbrook's demonstrated inability to take a backseat, historically poor shooting and declining athleticism will make him a tricky fit on a Los Angeles Lakers team whose only goal is winning another championship.

Russ has been on nine All-NBA teams, and they don't just hand out MVP trophies like the one he earned in 2016-17 to anyone. Obviously, he brings plenty to the table. But for the specific meal Los Angeles is trying to cook this season, Westbrook doesn't provide the right ingredients.

The theory of Westbrook as an innings-eater during the regular season checks out. He's proved he can carry middling surrounding talent through sheer force of will and relentlessness. He won his MVP doing exactly that.

That's ideal for someone who could run second units and take control of games when LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis rests. Preserving those two for the playoffs must be among Los Angeles' goals, and Russ can help in that effort. Send him out there on a random Tuesday in January when James and AD get a night off, and he can beat, say, the Sacramento Kings on his own.

That said, we know James needs to be surrounded with defense and shooting to optimize title chances, neither of which Westbrook provides. At 30.5 percent, he ranks dead last in accuracy among the 101 players who've attempted at least 3,000 career treys, and he shoots the three worse in the playoffs (29.6 percent for his career) than the regular season.

Postseason opponents, as they have long done with great results, will ignore Westbrook away from the ball. The spacing James and Davis need will disappear, leaving two bad options: Take the rock out of James' hands and put it in Westbrook's, or simply remove Russ from the floor during key postseason stretches.

Los Angeles will try to find different workarounds, perhaps successfully. But it's just not a good sign when taking your costliest offseason acquisition out of the game in the most consequential moments is a legitimate strategic consideration.

Westbrook should bring value during the year, but that's not when the Lakers need it. When the postseason rolls around, I'm not convinced he'll be all that helpful. The odds of his being a clearly positive force in those pivotal games is exceedingly low. Russ has lost six of the last seven playoff series in which he's appeared, and the Lakers need to win four series in a row to win it all.

Verdict: Sell