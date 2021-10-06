3 Packers Players Who Need to Step Up in October

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers' quest to win the NFC North for the third straight season is off to a strong start in 2021. They've won three games in a row to improve their record to 3-1, which has them alone in first place in the division at roughly the quarter mark of the 17-game regular season.

When Green Bay opened the year with a disappointing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, there were major red flags about the team's status. But the team quelled some of those concerns by defeating the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers in succession.

If the Packers are going to win the NFC North (and try to make a deep playoff run, potentially even to a Super Bowl title), they're still going to need to prove they can beat stronger teams. The rest of October will provide some opportunities for Green Bay to do that.

Over the next four weeks, the Packers play a trio of road games, which will come against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-1), Chicago Bears (2-2) and Arizona Cardinals (4-0). The only home game during that stretch is a matchup against the Washington Football Team (2-2) in Week 7.

If the Packers want to roll through this month and keep building off their recent impressive run, they may need some more production out of several key members of the team. Here's a look at three players who Green Bay will likely need to step up in October.