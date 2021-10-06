3 Packers Players Who Need to Step Up in October

3 Packers Players Who Need to Step Up in OctoberOctober 6, 2021
The Green Bay Packers' quest to win the NFC North for the third straight season is off to a strong start in 2021. They've won three games in a row to improve their record to 3-1, which has them alone in first place in the division at roughly the quarter mark of the 17-game regular season.
When Green Bay opened the year with a disappointing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, there were major red flags about the team's status. But the team quelled some of those concerns by defeating the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers in succession.
If the Packers are going to win the NFC North (and try to make a deep playoff run, potentially even to a Super Bowl title), they're still going to need to prove they can beat stronger teams. The rest of October will provide some opportunities for Green Bay to do that.
Over the next four weeks, the Packers play a trio of road games, which will come against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-1), Chicago Bears (2-2) and Arizona Cardinals (4-0). The only home game during that stretch is a matchup against the Washington Football Team (2-2) in Week 7.
If the Packers want to roll through this month and keep building off their recent impressive run, they may need some more production out of several key members of the team. Here's a look at three players who Green Bay will likely need to step up in October.
Robert Tonyan, TE
Tonyan had a breakout season in 2020 (586 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games), which set the expectations high for the 27-year-old tight end coming into this season. However, he's pretty much been nonexistent in the Packers' passing game to this point, notching only eight catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in four games.
It's not that quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't been trying to get Tonyan the ball. In Green Bay's Week 4 win over Pittsburgh, Tonyan was targeted seven times. Yet that resulted in only two catches for eight yards.
The Packers are down one of their key contributors in the passing game, as wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was placed on injured reserve last week because of a hamstring ailment. Davante Adams will always be Rodgers' top target, and veteran receiver Randall Cobb stepped up last week with a two-touchdown performance.
However, Green Bay will likely need more production out of Tonyan to help offset the loss of Valdes-Scantling, especially because Allen Lazard and rookie Amari Rodgers have yet to make much of an impact this season. Tonyan would help the offense put up better numbers if he can return to his 2020 pass-catching abilities.
Kingsley Keke, DE
After going the first three games of the season without recording a sack, Keke broke through this past Sunday when he got to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the second quarter. He also forced a fumble on the hit, with the ball getting recovered by the Packers.
Still, Green Bay's pass rush hasn't been successful at getting to opposing QBs too often, as the team has only nine total sacks through four games. Keke, who has five sacks in 33 games over his first three NFL seasons, could possibly change that, as the 25-year-old has the potential for a breakout season.
"It was huge for my confidence," Keke said, per Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. "I started getting it back [in Week 3]. I was playing a lot more physical. I’m getting on a roll now. I feel like I’m in my X-factor. I’m coming back to myself, my confidence. I just have to keep it rolling and keep pushing forward."
The Packers need to create more pressure, and Keke is the type of player who can lead that charge. If he gets going, it could help some of his teammates on the defensive front also produce more. And that will help Green Bay's defense do a better job of shutting down opposing teams.
Kevin King, CB
If Jaire Alexander ends up missing significant time, the Packers could be in some trouble with their secondary. The Pro Bowl cornerback suffered a right shoulder injury this past Sunday, and head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that the team didn't expect any more updates until Wednesday.
King has been out for Green Bay's past two games—one because of illness and the other because of a concussion, which has his Week 5 status in doubt. He'll need to clear the concussion protocol before he can get back into action.
Once King returns, he'll need to help fill the likely void caused by Alexander's absence. Rookie cornerback Eric Stokes has played well this season, but it takes more than one player to have a successful secondary. And King, who is in his fifth year in the NFL, is another important part of the Packers' defense.
King had five interceptions in 2019, but he didn't have any in 11 games last season or in his first two games of 2021. However, he's capable of providing strong coverage, so even if he isn't forcing turnovers, Green Bay will need him to do that when he gets back in the lineup, which it has to hope is sooner rather than later.