3 Players Eagles Should Target to Get Back in the Playoff Race

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

With a bunch of young players on their roster and a first-year head coach on the sideline, the Philadelphia Eagles' slow start isn't a huge surprise. It's going to take time for things to develop before Nick Sirianni potentially leads the franchise back to championship contention.

However, the 2021 NFL season is still only four weeks old. And considering the Eagles play in the NFC East, it's not an impossible task for them to start rolling and get back into the race for the division title. They are tied with the New York Giants at 1-3, behind the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) and Washington Football Team (2-2).

Philadelphia is on a three-game losing streak, and the schedule doesn't get easier the next few weeks, as its upcoming three opponents are all 3-1: the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders. But there are more winnable matchups down the stretch, and the Eagles will close the season with five of their final six games coming against NFC East opponents.

In order to stay in the division race, Philadelphia may want to consider bringing in a player or two to bolster its roster, if the cost is right for either a free-agent signing or trade.

Here are three players the Eagles may want to target in the near future.