NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade, Deandre Ayton and Thaddeus Young

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The initial wave of NBA preseason games has come and gone.

Ben Simmons' wish for a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers remains ungranted.

The Association's latest disgruntled star standoff has become a game of which side blinks first: Simmons, who is feeling the financial hit of his holdout, or the Sixers, who seem to have encountered a more tepid trade market than expected?

We'll dig into the latest Simmons buzz and more in this rumor roundup.