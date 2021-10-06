3 Players the 49ers Should Target to Make a Push in the NFC West

0 of 3

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are off to a 2-2 start, and in the rugged NFC West, that can put any team behind the eight-ball pretty quickly.

On its face, a 2-2 start isn't the worst thing in the world. After all, seven of the league's 32 teams have the same record. But in the NFC West, it sets up a little different sense of urgency.

While the .500 record is good enough for the Tennessee Titans to have an early lead in the AFC South, it has Kyle Shanahan's team tied for last with the Seattle Seahawks in the brutal NFC West. Things could get significantly worse if the team doesn't find a way to step it up against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

According to NFL" target="_blank">DraftKings Sportsbook, the Niners will be 5.5-point underdogs on the road against Kyler Murray and Co. on Sunday.

With the need to keep up with the rest of the NFC West being paramount, the pressure is on to get the best roster on the field. That could mean turning to the trade block or free agency to provide some depth, upgrade at a position or simply find a fill-in to deal with the team's many injuries.

Here are three who should be targeted by the 49ers right now.