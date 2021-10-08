B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 6

1 of 8

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Morgan Moriarty

This one will be a classic, low-scoring Big Ten affair, as both Iowa and Penn State's defenses have been fantastic. The Hawkeyes are second in the nation in scoring defense, behind only Georgia, allowing just 11.6 points per game. The third-ranked scoring defense? Why, that would be Penn State, which gives up just 12 points per contest.

Iowa's defense has the edge in turnovers, as it leads the country in turnover margin with 16 takeaways against just four giveaways. Hawkeye cornerback Riley Moss has three interceptions, with two of those resulting in pick-sixes.

Penn State isn't far behind Iowa in turnover margin, though, ranked 10th at plus-six. The Nittany Lions have forced nine turnovers, seven of them interceptions. Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown has three.

So, which offense has the edge?

It's Penn State, which puts up 419.8 yards per game and is averaging 30 points. While Iowa has scored slightly more (33.2), Penn State has a bit more balanced offense. Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford has thrown for 1,336 yards and 11 touchdowns. Running backs Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee have combined for 361 rushing yards, with Cain scoring three touchdowns.

Iowa hasn't needed to do much on offense thanks to its defense. Quarterback Spencer Petras has thrown for 943 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception. Running back Tyler Goodson averages 4.3 per carry and has five touchdowns.

It's hard to pick against Penn State, one of the Big Ten's best teams. But I'm going with Iowa at home. These two just might see each other again in the Big Ten Championship game, though.

Kerry Miller

I'm picking Iowa. In fact, I had the Hawkeyes in my updated College Football Playoff predictions in this piece one week ago.

But I gotta tell you, I am not comfortable with putting that much support behind this offense.

This defense is awesome. In each of their five games, the Hawkeyes have held their opponent to at least 100 yards below its season average. And those season averages include what Iowa did to them, so it's actually 125-plus yards worse than what those opponents have accomplished in their other games.

And while Georgia is also exceptionally good at limiting yardage, it's not hard to argue that Iowa has been the best defense in the country on account of the 16 turnovers it has forced to Georgia's nine.

However, it could be trouble if they can't force turnovers in this one, because through three games against Power Five foes, Iowa has only had three scoring drives of 60 or more yards—two of which came in the second half of last week's game against Maryland, after the Terrapins had already fallen behind by four scores and had effectively given up on the outcome.

Penn State doesn't make many mistakes, with only three turnovers committed all season, but Sean Clifford did throw a pick against Indiana last week that set the Hoosiers up with the ball in the red zone. They squandered that opportunity, but Iowa has consistently capitalized on those gifts this year.

At least one back-breaking turnover will go in Iowa's favor, and that will be the difference in a 21-17 ballgame.