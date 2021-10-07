Who Should Take the Last Shot for Every NBA Team?

0 of 30

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

It's a scenario any hoop dreamer can relate to, since they've all walked through it on driveways and blacktops around the globe.

Ball in your hand. Game on the line. The final seconds ticking away.

Three...Two...One...Swish.

In the NBA, clutch buckets can build entire resumes. Just ask Robert Horry, colloquially known as "Big Shot Bob." Or "Mr. Big Shot" Chauncey Billups. Or "Mr. Clutch" Jerry West.

While coaches and players will argue that no game ever comes down to a single shot, it's hard not to attach that significance to glorious (if they're good) last-second shots. That's why most teams know where the ball is going in those late-game situations.

Where will it head during the 2021-22 season? That's the question we're out to tackle by using past production and future projections to determine which player will have the most last-second shots for each NBA team.