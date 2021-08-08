NBA Announces Rule Changes to Prevent Use of Non-Basketball Moves to Draw Fouls

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The NBA announced new points of emphasis for officials Sunday that are expected to reduce the use of "non-basketball" maneuvers to draw fouls during play.

In a thread posted to the league's NBA Official Twitter account, the Association laid out a number of examples of non-basketball moves that offensive players have consistently incorporated over the years to persuade referees to make favorable calls, including:

"- The shooter launches or leans into a defender at an abnormal angle

"- The offensive player abruptly veers off his path (sideways or backwards) into a defender

"- The shooter kicks his leg (up or to the side) at an abnormal angle

"- The offensive player’s off-arm hooks the defender (often in the process of attempting a shot in a non-basketball manner)"

Those plays will now either result in "no-calls" or fouls on the shooter when initiated by him.

Some of the league's youngest players will be the first to experience these new guidelines in practice. The NBA will begin to monitor non-basketball moves more strictly beginning with summer league play this month before carrying over to the 2021-22 regular season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported June 22 that the league was expected to mitigate non-basketball moves with stricter enforcement. At that point, the decision awaited approval from the Competition Committee and Board of Governors.

Per Charania:

"The league office discussed the expected changes, which could begin during the Las Vegas Summer League in August, as part of a meeting with the 30 general managers on Monday in Chicago. Across every part of the league, there have been serious discussions about restricting players from drawing fouls while performing non-basketball motions and leveling the playing field for defenses that are now at the mercy of the leniency granted to offensive players in the way games are being called."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

League veterans will have the remainder of the offseason to prepare for the crackdown, though how often these new regulations are imposed in summer league, preseason and early-season NBA games should provide a good measure of their impact.

It's easy to imagine craftier stars like Trae Young, James Harden, Marcus Smart, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard will be among those on whom officials keep a closer eye. Young led all guards in personal fouls drawn last season with 6.8 per game. Lillard was right behind him at 6.3, followed by Collin Sexton (5.6), Luka Doncic (5.5), De'Aaron Fox (5.5) and Bradley Beal (5.4).