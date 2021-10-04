WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights of Draft Night 2

1 of 2

Raw opened with SmackDown women's champion, Lynch making her way to the ring to what seemed like a positive response from the crowd. She said she does what she wants and decided to spoil the fun for Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville by announcing herself as the first person drafted to Raw.

She was soon joined by the Raw women's champion, Charlotte. She talked a little trash before Bianca Belair made her presence known. Pearce and Deville came out after a few minutes to book Belair vs. Charlotte for tonight. The first round of draft picks for the night went as follows:

Lynch to Raw

The Usos stay on SmackDown

Bobby Lashley stays on Raw

Sasha Banks stays on SmackDown

They also announced a U.S. title match will kick off the action between Jeff Hardy and Damian Priest, which started after the first commercial break. They locked up and Priest hit a shoulder tackle for the first takedown.

The Charismatic Enigma was knocked out of the ring and The Archer of Infamy hit a senton from the stairs to keep the pressure on. We returned from a break to see Hardy hit Whisper in the Wind for a two-count. He took Priest down with a Twist of Fate and climbed to the top rope for a Swanton. Priest rolled him over and stole the win with a crucifix pin.

Hardy was giving a post-match interview when Austin Theory interrupted him and asked if he could take a selfie with him. They took the pic and then Theory destroyed him with a clothesline and a knee to the face.

Grade: C+

Analysis

Everybody knew Lynch would end up on Raw after Charlotte was drafted to SmackDown. With the other three picks in the first round staying with the same brand they were already on, there weren't any surprises.

The opening promo segment was decent but that should have led right into Belair vs. Charlotte. Following it with Priest vs. Hardy felt rushed.

The actual match got very little screen time due to a pair of commercial breaks, so we didn't get to see much from these two. They have great chemistry but weren't given as much time to show it as in previous encounters. What we did see was good, though.