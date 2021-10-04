WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights of Draft Night 2

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights of Draft Night 2October 4, 2021
Monday's episode of Raw also served as the second night of the annual draft between all WWE brands.
The red brand picked up some big names Friday such as Big E, Bianca Belair, Edge and Keith Lee while SmackDown scored Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and The New Day.
In addition to continuing the picks for both shows, Goldberg returned to Raw to address his ongoing feud with "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley.
Let's take a look at which Superstars found new homes and everything else that happened on Raw.
Damian Priest vs. Jeff Hardy (U.S. Title)
- Lynch to Raw
- The Usos stay on SmackDown
- Bobby Lashley stays on Raw
- Sasha Banks stays on SmackDown
Raw opened with SmackDown women's champion, Lynch making her way to the ring to what seemed like a positive response from the crowd. She said she does what she wants and decided to spoil the fun for Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville by announcing herself as the first person drafted to Raw.
She was soon joined by the Raw women's champion, Charlotte. She talked a little trash before Bianca Belair made her presence known. Pearce and Deville came out after a few minutes to book Belair vs. Charlotte for tonight. The first round of draft picks for the night went as follows:
They also announced a U.S. title match will kick off the action between Jeff Hardy and Damian Priest, which started after the first commercial break. They locked up and Priest hit a shoulder tackle for the first takedown.
The Charismatic Enigma was knocked out of the ring and The Archer of Infamy hit a senton from the stairs to keep the pressure on. We returned from a break to see Hardy hit Whisper in the Wind for a two-count. He took Priest down with a Twist of Fate and climbed to the top rope for a Swanton. Priest rolled him over and stole the win with a crucifix pin.
Hardy was giving a post-match interview when Austin Theory interrupted him and asked if he could take a selfie with him. They took the pic and then Theory destroyed him with a clothesline and a knee to the face.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Everybody knew Lynch would end up on Raw after Charlotte was drafted to SmackDown. With the other three picks in the first round staying with the same brand they were already on, there weren't any surprises.
The opening promo segment was decent but that should have led right into Belair vs. Charlotte. Following it with Priest vs. Hardy felt rushed.
The actual match got very little screen time due to a pair of commercial breaks, so we didn't get to see much from these two. They have great chemistry but weren't given as much time to show it as in previous encounters. What we did see was good, though.
Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke
- Seth Rollins moves to Raw.
- Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs stay on SmackDown.
- Priest stays on Raw.
- Sheamus moves to SmackDown.
Dana Brooke made the mistake of accepting a match with Shayna Baszler this week after watching her take out two women in recent weeks with brutal attacks to their arms. Before it took place, the following draft picks were announced:
The bell rang and Brooke managed to corner Baszler to deliver several strikes. The Queen of Spades recovered and took control. She tried an arm stomp but Brooke avoided it. She ended up putting Brooke in the Kirifuda Clutch for the win.
After the match was over, Baszler kept attacking Brooke. Doudrop came out to make the save.
Grade: C-
Analysis
This match was too short to get a high grade, but from a booking standpoint, the way it was laid out was pretty perfect.
This is how Baszler should have been booked since day one. She is legitimately one of the most dangerous women on the roster and her character should reflect that.
The way Doudrop shrugged off Baszler's hit and stared at her was a good tease for a feud between them in the future. The segment wasn't memorable but it did what it needed to do for each character involved.