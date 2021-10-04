3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 4 Loss

0 of 3

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers fell to 2-2 on Sunday thanks to a loss to the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks. After a defense-oriented first half led to a 7-7 tie at the break, both offenses emerged in the second half.

Russell Wilson did Russell Wilson things—he finished with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score—while the 49ers were forced to rely on rookie quarterback Trey Lance. Starter Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury, the latest entry into a growing list of ailments.

"It's just tough, man," Garoppolo said, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. "I've been in this situation too many times. It's getting real old."

Garoppolo said after the game that he could miss a "couple of weeks," so this may be Lance's team for the immediate future. Here's what else we learned during San Francisco's 28-21 loss in Week 4.