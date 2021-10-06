College Football Picks: Week 6 Predictions for Every Game

3 of 7

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

No. 15 Coastal Carolina (5-0) at Arkansas State (1-4), 7:30 p.m. ET (Thursday)

Arkansas State's defense is abysmal. The Red Wolves have allowed 207 points in their last four games, and not one of those offenses was as potent as Coastal Carolina's. The Chanticleers won this game 52-23 last year, and 52 feels like too conservative of an estimate for what they are liable to do in this one, considering they have already scored at least 49 points in four of five games this season.

Even if the Chants decide to be nice and focus primarily on running the ball (and the clock), you're still talking about an offense that averages 6.4 yards per carry against a defense that just allowed 503 rushing yards in a 59-33 loss to Georgia Southern.

Truly, it wouldn't be a surprise if Coastal Carolina scores on every possession.

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 59, Arkansas State 21

No. 14 Notre Dame (4-1) at Virginia Tech (3-1), 7:30 p.m. ET

Without fail, there's one game every week in these predictions that I just stare at for 10-15 minutes before accepting that I have no clue what to expect.

This prime-time clash in Blacksburg fits the bill for Week 6.

Neither Notre Dame nor Virginia Tech has looked particularly good on offense yet this season, save for the first three quarters of Notre Dame's opener against Florida State in which Jack Coan looked like a Heisman Trophy contender. The Fighting Irish can't run the ball, and the Hokies needed a punt-return touchdown just to reach 21 points in their most recent game against Richmond.

And aside from Notre Dame picking off basically everything in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin, neither defense has been all that special, with each allowing more yards per play on defense than it has gained on offense.

Making matters even more fun, meteorologists are calling for rain across Virginia pretty much all week, so this could be quite the slop fest. But if that's the case, advantage Virginia Tech, which has the more mobile of the two quarterbacks.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 27, Notre Dame 24

No. 13 Arkansas (4-1) at No. 17 Ole Miss (3-1), Noon ET

Arkansas lost 37-0 to Georgia. Ole Miss trailed Alabama 35-0 before making the final score (42-21) a little bit more respectable. Both SEC West contenders are in desperate need of a bounce-back game if they want to remain in the hunt for a division crown.

And I like the Razorbacks to pull off the road upset. (Arkansas is ranked higher, but Ole Miss is the favorite, so yes, it'd be an upset.)

The normally high-octane offense of Ole Miss was flummoxed by Alabama. The Rebels only had one gain of 20 or more yards, and that 42-yard pass to Chase Rogers didn't come until the fourth quarter when the game was effectively over. And this Arkansas defense has been every bit as stingy as Alabama's thus far this year.

In fact, the Hogs' last four opponents have been held without a single passing touchdown and limited to 105.5 passing yards on average. (Granted, Georgia had to start its backup QB and didn't need to throw much, but stats are stats.)

Ole Miss will likely have more success running the ball in Week 6 than it did in Week 5, and I'm not suggesting that Matt Corral is going to get shut out. The Rebels will score a few times.

I just don't think it will be enough to make up for the difficulty Ole Miss is likely to have with an Arkansas rushing attack that has been potent against teams not named Georgia. The Hogs will dominate the time-of-possession battle and escape with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Arkansas 30, Ole Miss 27

No. 12 Oklahoma State (5-0) idle

Oklahoma State is still figuring things out on offense, averaging a modest (certainly by head coach Mike Gundy's standards) 25.4 points per game. However, the Cowboys have been rock-solid on defense, limiting opponents to 304.0 total yards per game. That has enabled them to win back-to-back contests against ranked opponents (Kansas State and Baylor). After this week off, though, they'll be seriously put to the test in road games against Texas and Iowa State.

No. 11 Michigan State (5-0) at Rutgers (3-2), Noon ET

If Rutgers had shown frankly any signs of life this past weekend against Ohio State, I'd be all about picking this upset. The Scarlet Knights started out 3-0, played well in a loss at Michigan and now they get to host a Michigan State team that, despite a 5-0 record, has left much to be desired on defense.

Instead, OSU-Rutgers looked an awful lot like the "very good team against very bad team" matchup we've grown accustomed to watching in recent years. It was 24-0 in a heartbeat, 45-6 by halftime and 52-6 early in the third when Buckeyes coach Ryan Day decided to fill the field with backups.

Not only was Rutgers held to 17 points or fewer for a third consecutive game against an FBS opponent, but a defense that had held its first four opponents below 280 total yards was torn to pieces. Maybe the Knights will boot and rally to knock off Michigan State for a second consecutive year, but I can't pick it.

Prediction: Michigan State 31, Rutgers 20