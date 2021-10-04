College Football Picks Week 6: Top 25 Rankings, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

No. 16 Kentucky vs. LSU

The Kentucky Wildcats defeated Florida by three points on Saturday in what was a monumental victory for a program finding its feet and experiencing its best season in some time.

However, their next test comes in the form of a perennial powerhouse which has suffered through a so-so season thus far. LSU's loss to Auburn this past week dropped the Tigers to 3-2 on the season, and the team will be looking for a statement win as it attempts to claw its way back into bowl contention.

It will hope to do so by way of an effective passing game. That passing game and the overall offensive performance of the team against Auburn last week was mediocre, to say the least. LSU will have to be firing on all cylinders if it hopes to take down a Kentucky team that has momentum on its side.

A red-hot crowd at Kroger Field will create a raucous environment for LSU to play in. The question is whether that will be the difference in what looks to be a fairly even match on paper. The game is at night, in front of a home crowd, and Kentucky is coming off the biggest win it has enjoyed in years.

While all signs might point to the Wildcats earning the win and climbing the polls next week, this feels like a letdown game. The emotion surrounding the win over Florida may well prevent Kentucky from playing to its full potential.

Prediction: LSU by 6

No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn

This may well be the best Georgia team we have seen in years, as evidenced by its total dominance over Arkansas in the 37-0 shutout on Saturday.

Its stifling defense allowed just 156 total yards in a performance that announced to the world that the Bulldogs have their eyes on a national championship.

Before they get there, they have a showdown Saturday night with Auburn, a team coming off a victory over LSU that saw them erase a nine-point deficit en route to the win. Bo Nix earned a potentially defining victory, scoring a rushing and passing TD as he led his team from behind.

The Georgia defense has been impenetrable this season, though. Allowing just 110 yards through the air and 4.6 points per game, it has smothered the competition, and Nix's inconsistent play isn't likely to be the antidote.

The Bulldogs are, arguably, the best team in the country and the only real threat to Alabama waltzing to another title. They will win here, but it won't be the high-scoring, offensive showcase one might expect, especially if Stetson Bennett gets the call at quarterback for Georgia.

Prediction: Georgia by 4

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com/Sportsbook for full terms and conditions.