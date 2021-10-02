NBA Rumors: Latest Ben Simmons Trade Buzz Amid 76ers Contract Dispute

NBA Rumors: Latest Ben Simmons Trade Buzz Amid 76ers Contract DisputeOctober 2, 2021
The ongoing strife between three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers has been one of the biggest stories this NBA offseason. His predicament is the last lingering thread that everyone has an eye on heading into the upcoming campaign.
As early as last month, the organization was still open to settling the dispute in time for training camp. However, negotiations between the two parties fell apart after Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey, Elton Brand and owner Josh Harris flew to Los Angeles to meet with Simmons. As of now, this looks like an untenable relationship as the 25-year-old has shut down communications.
This situation is starting to create a bad precedent for other players who may try to force their way out of a contract they don’t want to fulfill.
The Stand-off Between Ben Simmons and the Sixers Takes Another Turn
Simmons has refused to report to training camp. As such, Philadelphia is withholding his salary and fining him.
According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, a league source revealed: "October 1 marks the date that the second 25 percent of Simmons' salary for the 2021-22 season—roughly $8.25 million—is due to the All-Star guard, but the Philadelphia 76ers do not intend to pay Simmons on Friday."
The organization is well within its rights to do so as 2018 Rookie of the Year is in breach of contract. However, many believe this could merely force him to return, tell the team he's injured and continue to hold out until they make a trade.
Unfortunately, this would put the Sixers in a tricky situation because he has a history of back and knee injuries. This would mean it wouldn't be able to freeze his pay until a trade emerges that will benefit both parties. There is also some belief that Simmons will come back to the team in time for preseason.
Time isn't on their side anymore as most teams have already made transactions and entered training camp with a full roster. This makes it difficult for Philadelphia to continue to shop him around, but it doesn't help Simmons' case either.
Could Philadelphia Send Ben Simmons to the Western Conference?
At the moment, it doesn't look like Simmons plans to budge. If he does return to the team, the drama around his status with the Sixers may be too disruptive.
So, it seems like the organization will have to package a trade sooner rather than later. The front office understandably doesn't want to just accept a detrimental offer out of desperation. However, there aren't that many options this late in the offseason.
Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today was told Philadelphia is "targeting the Western Conference for potential trade partners." This makes a lot of sense, as the No. 1 seed in the East last season wouldn't want to send one of its centerpieces to its direct competition.
This also fits because Simmons' ideal destinations are on the West Coast. It seems a bit farfetched to assume he could still land somewhere like Golden State, but Sacramento could be a possibility.
The New Orleans Pelicans could also use a playmaker after Lonzo Ball joined the Bulls this summer. San Antonio and Portland also seem like sensible destinations for the forward.
Could Philadelphia Send Ben Simmons to the Eastern Conference?
Although it makes sense to ship Simmons to the Western Conference, there are still solid options in the East.
A team like Toronto could use an All-Star to replace Kyle Lowry and play alongside Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. However, they don't have much to trade for a player of his caliber, which would make it tough to make a serious play for him.
Instead, Brian Windhorst suggested that the Pacers could be a sleeper location in a discussion about a possible trade on the Oct. 1 episode of The Jump. The 25-year-old would certainly fit well with Indiana's young nucleus. Even more, the team could package an enticing trade because they have control over their next few draft picks, as Windhorst pointed out.
Even more, Caris LeVert or Malcolm Brogdon would be a decent pick-up for Philadelphia. This might not be a move that makes the team a legitimate contender this year, but it would give them pieces to continue to build for the next few seasons.