NBA Rumors: Latest Ben Simmons Trade Buzz Amid 76ers Contract Dispute

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Simmons has refused to report to training camp. As such, Philadelphia is withholding his salary and fining him.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, a league source revealed: "October 1 marks the date that the second 25 percent of Simmons' salary for the 2021-22 season—roughly $8.25 million—is due to the All-Star guard, but the Philadelphia 76ers do not intend to pay Simmons on Friday."

The organization is well within its rights to do so as 2018 Rookie of the Year is in breach of contract. However, many believe this could merely force him to return, tell the team he's injured and continue to hold out until they make a trade.

Unfortunately, this would put the Sixers in a tricky situation because he has a history of back and knee injuries. This would mean it wouldn't be able to freeze his pay until a trade emerges that will benefit both parties. There is also some belief that Simmons will come back to the team in time for preseason.

Time isn't on their side anymore as most teams have already made transactions and entered training camp with a full roster. This makes it difficult for Philadelphia to continue to shop him around, but it doesn't help Simmons' case either.