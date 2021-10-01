Lakers News: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony Out vs. Nets

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

It appears Los Angeles Lakers fans will have to wait to see how some of the team's biggest stars play together on the court.

According to USA Today's Mark Medina, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza will sit out the team's preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at Staples Center, while Anthony Davis will just play the first quarter.

Westbrook, Anthony and Ariza were three of the Lakers' biggest offseason acquisitions as the team looks to contend for a title in the 2021-22 season. Westbrook joined L.A. after a trade with the Washington Wizards, while Anthony and Ariza signed as free agents. They're a core part of what is now the NBA's oldest roster, so it should come as little surprise that head coach Frank Vogel is treading carefully and resting players for the preseason.

That said, several veterans who signed with the Lakers this summer could make appearances Sunday, including Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo, who helped the Lakers win the NBA championship in 2020. Howard spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, while Rondo played for the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Players new to the team, including DeAndre Jordan, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk and Kent Bazemore, are also in line to play barring any late announcements from the organization.



While the Lakers are undeniably one of the most talented teams, this season will require a delicate balancing act if they are going to make a run at the franchise's 18th championship. Injuries are a major concern with so many key players well into their 30s. Davis, who at 28 years old is actually one of the team's younger stars, is coming off an injury-riddled season that saw him miss 36 games.

The roster overhaul also means Vogel will have to do some experimenting to figure out his best lineups. Davis told reporters he's willing to play center more this year, but that would lead to fewer minutes for Howard and Jordan. Many are also wondering how Westbrook will fit into a team that has enjoyed plenty of success with James initiating the offense as a point forward.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With rest likely to be a key theme for the Lakers this year, Vogel may be tinkering with his lineups and rotations well into the regular season.