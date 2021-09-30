Celtics Roster Battles to Watch During 2021 NBA Preseason

1 of 3

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The Celtics didn't wait to see Robert Williams III before rewarding him with a four-year, $48 million extension. That says plenty about the way they value his paint protection, athleticism and versatility.

However, this is not a colossal contract by NBA standards, which speaks to the issues the 23-year-old has encountered through his first three NBA seasons. This past campaign, he crushed his previous career highs while playing just 52 games and 18.9 minutes per night.

Williams needs to round out his game and unlock the keys to consistency. If it's a bumpier road than expected, Boston doesn't have to live with the growing pains. The Celtics brought back Al Horford this summer, and he has always played with precision and smarts.

The Texas A&M product feels like he should have the inside track given his potential and commitment from the club, but if he wobbles at all during camp, Horford can close the gap in a hurry.