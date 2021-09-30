Knicks Roster Battles to Watch During 2021 NBA Preseason

Knicks Roster Battles to Watch During 2021 NBA PreseasonSeptember 30, 2021
The New York Knicks enter the 2021-22 NBA season long on intrigue and short on certainties.
Julius Randle is their rock, and RJ Barrett holds second-building-block status. Just about everything else with this roster feels flexible.
No one can feel too safe about their job security given the depth and talent the front office has assembled, so the focus on camp battles involves each of the three starting spots around Randle and Barrett.
Point Guard
When the Knicks were gifted Kemba Walker in free agency, it seemed the franchise's long wait for an impact point guard might finally be over.
However, it is not at all a certainty that the 31-year-old even handles the starting point guard gig on opening night.
For one, he needs to be healthy, and he's been stuck in a year-plus battle with a balky left knee. Secondly, would anyone be shocked if Knicks skipper Tom Thibodeau actually preferred Derrick Rose? Given their history, it's possible.
Those are the primary figures in the camp competition, but the 'Bockers have even more options at lead guard. Between sophomore Immanuel Quickley and rookie Miles McBride, New York has a pair of up-and-comers who might perpetually push for more playing time throughout the season.
Wing
Three players logged more than 1,600 minutes for the Knicks last season: Randle, Barrett and Reggie Bullock, who snagged a three-year, $30 million deal from the Dallas Mavericks this summer.
The Knicks need someone to fill their perimeter void alongside Barrett, and multiple candidates could prove up to the task.
Veteran Alec Burks is probably the favorite, as he is the most experienced and had some major moments for New York last season. He cleared the 20-point mark 11 different times during the regular season, then popped for a team-high 27 in the Knicks' playoff debut.
Rookie Quentin Grimes could push for this spot, though. The 21-year-old plays a polished brand of ball built around shooting, defensive versatility and a willingness to share the basketball.
Quickley and McBride could be options for this spot, too, if Thibodeau is happy to sacrifice some size on the wing.
Center
This battle might go beyond the confines of training camp, as Mitchell Robinson is still working through his recovery from March foot surgery.
The Knicks have no need to push the 23-year-old, though, since Nerlens Noel replaced him just fine last season.
The real question is whether New York will like what it's getting enough from Noel to simply keep Robinson on the bench.
While Robinson offers more size and upside, both are bouncy paint protectors and lob finishers. Robinson has more explosion, but Noel has better hands (on defense only). So, there may not be a big gap between them, which adds an interesting angle to New York's extension talks with Robinson.