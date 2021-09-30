Knicks Roster Battles to Watch During 2021 NBA Preseason

0 of 3

Steven Freeman/Getty Images

The New York Knicks enter the 2021-22 NBA season long on intrigue and short on certainties.

Julius Randle is their rock, and RJ Barrett holds second-building-block status. Just about everything else with this roster feels flexible.

No one can feel too safe about their job security given the depth and talent the front office has assembled, so the focus on camp battles involves each of the three starting spots around Randle and Barrett.