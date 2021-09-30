Warriors Roster Battles to Watch During 2021 NBA Preseason

1 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The center rotation feels both relatively straightforward and completely up in the air. Don't worry, we'll explain.

On one hand, no matter what happens at training camp, Kevon Looney will almost certainly occupy the starting center spot on opening night. Unless the Warriors went super-small-ball from the start, which they've never done before, Looney's only real competitor is Wiseman, who isn't a full participant at camp after meniscus surgery in April.

On the other, Wiseman can really make this a position to watch by blowing the doors off of his teammates and coaches with his individual workouts. His physical tools are unmatched on this roster, and there have been flashes of some wildly intriguing offensive skills. He can raise the ceiling in a way Looney can't, and if Golden State finds reasons to believe Wiseman won't lower the floor, this gets interesting.

It's also worth keeping an eye on Nemanja Bjelica. His combination of size, shooting and ball-moving could fit what the Warriors want to do, but a quiet training camp could leave him outside of the rotation.