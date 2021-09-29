Ruby Soho Explains What Makes AEW Different and More in B/R Exclusive

7 of 9

Before she arrived at All Out, The Runaway released a series of videos showing her on a new path. The clips garnered a lot of attention on social media and helped create a lot of speculation from fans and the media about where she might end up.

One of her friends had the idea of making some short films to showcase her character and the whole thing grew from there.

"His name is Giancarlo Dittamo," she said. "I've actually mentioned his name before and I think they called him John Carlos and I was like, 'Oh, no.' He and I have known each other and worked with each other in the past.

"He kind of approached me shortly after my release and had mentioned to me the idea of doing some videos, and then we kind of collaborated on the ideas and the feelings and the experience I had post-release and how I would like to represent that.

"He just took the ball and ran with it and created this beautiful art that he had created with the videos. He captured those moments and those feelings so well. I just couldn't be happier with them."

When the first video hit social media, the Twitterverse went into a frenzy. People were looking for clues on everything from her clothes to the ticket she was holding in her hand.

"One of my favorite parts of the whole experience was the reaction. Because to me, that's what art is. Interpretation," Soho said. "And there were so many different interpretations to a lot of the Easter eggs that we left throughout the videos.

"A lot of people were reading into things that weren't necessarily Easter eggs but they kind of wanted them to be. It was really cool to see the close attention people paid to the videos once they realized there were little Easter eggs left for them.

"I wanted to do [the videos] because I didn't do any interviews aside from Lars' podcasts. I was pretty social media silent after I had gotten released because I felt like that I wanted to take that time for me. I wanted to take that time to just kind of process everything, and I wanted to speak out when I was ready.

"I think one of the things that I loved about it is that I was social media silent and people didn't really know what the process was after my release or how I was feeling because I wasn't really vocal about it. Those videos really took you on that journey with me of how I was feeling and what I had gone through without me actually having to say anything, which I think is really beautiful."