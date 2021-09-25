Stephen Curry: 'Honor and Privilege' to Speak with Michael Jordan at Ryder Cup

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Stephen Curry was happy he had a chance to link up with the legendary Michael Jordan at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

The Golden State Warriors star said on Twitter it was an "honor and privilege" to chat with the NBA legend:

The sitdown was part of NBC's coverage of the Ryder Cup and aired Saturday morning. The pair had been spotted chatting Friday afternoon in a couple of chairs with some microphones. NBC Sports' post revealed what the setup was for.

It should come as no surprise that golf brought Curry and Jordan together. Jordan's love of golf dates back decades, and he's been known to bring the same passion and intensity he showed in the NBA to the golf course as well.

Curry's passion for golf is also well documented. He's played the Ellie Mae Classic (a PGA event) twice, though he was cut both times. He also has some golf apparel as part of his Curry Brand collection with Under Armour and is serving as a broadcast analyst for this year's Ryder Cup.

While Curry and Jordan are clearly basketball stars first, they're both capable of bringing plenty of insight to the world of golf.