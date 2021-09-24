3 Takeaways from Panthers' Week 3 Win

0 of 3

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Entering Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers were not expected to continue their hot start to the 2021 season by picking up a win over the Houston Texans. But that's just what happened.

The Panthers dominated for most of the night and pulled away late for a 24-9 victory at NRG Stadium, improving to 3-0. While Carolina hasn't had the toughest schedule to open the year (having previously faced the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints), it's still taking care of business.

Sam Darnold has impressed in his first season as the Panthers' starting quarterback, and he passed for 304 yards and had a pair of rushing touchdowns in leading them to victory over the Texans. Carolina's offense amassed 407 total yards, with Darnold's second score (a 1-yard run) sealing the win with a little more than minutes to go.

Here are three takeaways from the Panthers' Week 3 victory.