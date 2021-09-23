76ers Players Who Can Benefit Most from Strong Training Camp Performances

0 of 3

Bart Young/Getty Images

For the most part, the Philadelphia 76ers know what they have on their roster.

For now, at least.

Until this franchise brokers the long-awaited Ben Simmons blockbuster, it will largely rely on players who were around last season. Continuity has its perks, but creating juicy training camp storylines isn't one of them.

There are, however, a few unknowns on this roster who could shake things up and play their way into much bigger roles with strong camps.