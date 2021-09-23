Knicks Players Who Can Benefit Most from Strong Training Camp Performances

0 of 3

Elsa/Associated Press

The New York Knicks feel pretty confident they know what they have on their roster heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

That's why they so heavily invested in it over the summer. They splurged on their own in free agency, and when they looked outside the organization for help, they did so with an eye on acquiring players who can help sustain or improve on last season's success.

Time will reveal whether the Knicks have as many sure things as they think. Even now, though, the following three players have enough uncertainty with their outlook to stand out as having the most at stake when the team starts training camp.