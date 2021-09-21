7 NBA Players Worth Betting on to Break Out in 2021-22

1 of 7

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

OG Anunoby's comparisons to Kawhi Leonard predate his NBA career. While they still represent the best-case-scenario version of Anunoby, the narrative isn't tough to track.

Much like Leonard, Anunoby first cut his teeth as a gritty, do-it-all defender who converted the catch-and-launch chances presented to him. Leonard, of course, eventually outgrew the confines of the three-and-D label, and Anunoby appears on his way to doing the same.

The Raptors have slowly but surely upped his offensive usage, both by volume and play type. While Toronto seldom looked his direction for shot creation in the past, the team started letting him go in his bag more last season. He handled at least one pick-and-roll possession per game last season and nearly one isolation as well. He went from having 64 percent of his two-point shots assisted to creating 49 percent of those baskets in one year's time.

Given all the shot-creators the Raptors have lost in recent years—from Leonard and Marc Gasol to Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell—there is seemingly a plan in place to put a lot more on Anunoby's plate this season. With his ability to finish with force, finesse or a little of both, he looks ready for a featured role on offense.

Leonard first lifted off in Year Five, adding nearly five points per game to his scoring output (16.5 to 21.2). In Anunoby's fourth year in the league, he increased his average by over five points (10.6 to 15.9). He has the ability and opportunity to continue the same trajectory as Leonard.