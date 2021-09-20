Way-Too-Early Predictions for the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche lost some scoring punch at left wing this summer with Brandon Saad's departure to the St. Louis Blues as a free agent. Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic could attempt to bolster that position at the trade deadline. Someone like the Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg could become an enticing option.

Predators GM David Poile had a busy July engaging in what he called a "competitive rebuild." He traded defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers and winger Viktor Arvidsson to the Los Angeles Kings. With Forsberg slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July, perhaps the 27-year-old winger will be next to hit the trade block.

Forsberg is earning an annual average value of $6 million on his current contract. He also lacks no-trade protection, allowing Poile to ship him anywhere for draft picks and prospects if unable to re-sign the skillful left winger by the trade deadline.

On Aug. 20, The Athletic's Adam Vingan speculated Forsberg could seek upward of $8 million per season. While he felt the Predators should pass on offering him that much, he doubted the skillful Swede would accept less than the $8 million that teammates Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen are making.

The Avalanche currently have $2.4 million in projected cap space with a projected $11.4 million in deadline cap room. They lack first- and second-round picks in the 2022 draft but have promising prospects such as Alex Newhook, Justin Barron and Shane Bowers as possible bargaining chips. Sakic could also request Poile retain some of Forsberg's salary to make this work.

Sacrificing future assets on a possible playoff rental is always a risky move. Nevertheless, Sakic could take the gamble on someone like Forsberg to help his club win the Stanley Cup next spring.