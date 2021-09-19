Quick Takes: Booking Big E as WWE Champion, Omega vs. Danielson, NXT 2.0, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Yet another newsworthy week in wrestling for both WWE and All Elite Wrestling leaves fans with plenty to discuss and debate about heading into an exciting remainder of September.

Above all else, Big E is the new WWE champion after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract successfully on Monday's Raw. The last-minute decision from WWE turned out to be one of the most memorable moments the program has produced in recent memory and should hopefully shake up the stagnant formula of the flagship show going forward.

On the subject of big moments and matches, AEW made Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson official on Wednesday night for next week's loaded Grand Slam Dynamite. Even without the AEW World Championship on the line, greatness is guaranteed, but fans have been left wondering who will ultimately emerge victorious.

The long-awaited revamp of NXT also occurred this week to mixed reviews. Now known as NXT 2.0, the former black-and-gold brand showed signs of potential on its first night, but several changes will need to be made to its approach to introducing new talent in order for it to actually be effective.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle these topics along with how hot-shot booking isn't always a bad thing, why Grand Slam could prove to be the best edition of Dynamite to date, and more.