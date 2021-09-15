Big E Talks to B/R About WWE Championship Win, If New Day Will Ever Split, More

4 of 6

Up until Monday night, there were still a segment of fans pitching a potential New Day split with Kofi Kingston and/or Xavier Woods turning on Big E during Raw and causing him to lose his Money in the Bank cash-in.

What those fans don't realize is that a New Day split simply isn't going to happen, for a variety of reasons. As seen during Kingston's run as WWE champion two years ago, it's possible for one or more of them to have singles success and for New Day to still coexist as a unit.

“There are so many other routes to go that I think work," Big E said. "If we listened to people or people got their way years ago and we broke up... Kofi obviously still would've deserved his championship run, but we wouldn't have been able to tell that story in the same way. I just think beyond our selfish desire to be together because we love being together and love each other, I think it gives you more options now. We got to tell this story of brotherhood. We got to go through a tag team Gauntlet match a few years ago to earn another man a world championship run. That to me is so unique and not many people could've pulled it off as well.”

Now that New Day has seemingly reunited on Raw: Big E also commented on potential matchups he'd like to see themselves have with other trios: “Because we were so resistant to these ideas and inclinations to break us up or turn on each other, now you have this opportunity to look across the pond or look across the brand and see a potential incredible rivalry with The Bloodline. If it's up to me, The Hurt Business is getting back together and that's another possibility.”

Moreover than anything else, it wouldn't be logical for WWE to break up New Day when they're still at the peak of their popularity, especially with their newly-announced interactive Netflix special featuring The Undertaker due out October 5th.

“There are a lot of things to consider beyond that," Big E said. "It doesn't make a lot of sense. We're talking the end of the New Day podcast and all the opportunities that we're currently in, all the future opportunities. I think we're a really unique group. Not to pat ourselves on the back too hard, but I don't think you see three guys are as talented as we are who we are as close as we are in this business that aren't related that for seven years, we're not annoyed with each other, we're not at each other's necks. I don't know why you'd want to waste all of that to do a simple turn on each other. And then what in six months? You're broken up in six months. It doesn't make much sense. Don't hold your breath. It's over. Let it all go. Let all that stuff go because it's not in the cards.”