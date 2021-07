Big E Shoots on Money in the Bank Win, Cashing In, Representation in WWE, More

2 of 6

Despite the Money in the Bank concept being around for 16 years, Big E is the first Black Superstar—male or female—in WWE history to hold the briefcase. It's an astounding stat that he holds in high regard.

Not only is it a great honor for his own career, but he also sees it as a sign that the company is heading in the right direction as far as continuing to embrace diversity and that it's coming naturally. That was evident to him while watching the WrestleMania 37 main event this year between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

"I really think we're in a good position as far as seeing more diverse faces," he said. "What I love, too, is when you watch Bianca and Sasha, when I watched that match, I didn't think, 'Oh, they thought it was time to have two Black women in a world title match at WrestleMania, so they picked two they thought could do a decent job and put them in there.' No! To me, it felt very clear: These are two of the best women in the world at what they do and they are beyond deserving. They just so happen to be Black women. That is my hope and that's where we're at."

Big E added that it's an excellent time in wrestling and sports in general for Black athletes and that representation is incredibly important. There's still plenty of work still to be done, but he feels the right steps are being taken, and he's happy to be a part of that cultural shift.

"When I look around, I see so many incredible Black performers, inside and outside of our company," he said. "It feels like a really great time for Black wrestlers, and there are so many Black wrestling fans that I feel are starting to see themselves on screen. I really do believe that representation matters in media. When you see people that look like you, especially as a kid, you can think, 'Oh, that's something I can do because there are people that look like me that have done it in the past.'

"We're starting to get on a good path as far as seeing diverse faces and even beyond that. Backstage, we have so many... there are at least four or five Black women who are writers, working in positions backstage and just in the office. On screen and off screen in WWE, seeing people reflect what our world looks like, that's the goal, and I'm excited to be a part of that."