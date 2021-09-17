B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 3

1 of 8

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Brad Shepard

Never has there been so much hand-wringing over a backup quarterback, but nearly every Florida Gators fan wishes Anthony Richardson was the starter instead of Emory Jones. While his status after a Week 2 hamstring injury remains up in the air, Florida head coach Dan Mullen said Wednesday that Richardson should be able to play.

He's certainly an X-factor for the Gators, and they're going to need it.

While Alabama looked unbeatable in its season-opening win over Miami, it's unclear how good the Hurricanes actually are, especially after they were nearly upset by Appalachian State last Saturday. The Tide also looked uncharacteristically lackadaisical in their lopsided win over Mercer. Now, they are stepping into a hostile environment in the Swamp.

This is a rematch of last year's SEC championship game, where UF hung closer than expected. Though this is a different Gators team, they will present a whole other array of challenges, especially when Richardson is on the field.

This game should be closer than many think, but Alabama will be just too powerful in the end. The Crimson Tide will pull away with a tack-on score late, 38-28. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will make just enough plays to win the game.

Kerry Miller

Florida is a solid team with a potent offense, particularly when Richardson is on the field. The first two opponents the Gators have faced (Florida Atlantic and South Florida) are a far cry from SEC-caliber, but it's incredible that they're third in the nation in total yards per game considering how much talent they lost from last season.

Playing in front of a raucous crowd in the Swamp, they'll at least give Alabama a run for its money. But the Crimson Tide are on a different level.

The final scores don't do justice to how effortlessly Alabama destroyed Miami and Mercer. The Tide were up 41-3 against Miami only 38 minutes into the game. Against the Bears, they were up 38-0 after 35 minutes. Prior to stepping off the gas, Alabama was well on pace to eclipse 60 points while allowing next to nothing on defense in each game.

To win this game, Florida will need to be just about perfect. The Gators have allowed only one sack thus far this season, which is a promising start. But Jones has already thrown four interceptions, which could be a disaster against an Alabama team that has 21 touchdowns on defense or special teams since the start of the 2018 season.

I made my projection for this game before the Vegas lines came out, but I'm pretty much in exact agreement with the sportsbooks, anticipating a 35-20 Alabama victory.