Saints Players Who Deserve More Snaps in Week 2

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints' gamble of converting Juwan Johnson from wide receiver to tight end paid off in the Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Johnson caught two of the five touchdowns thrown by Jameis Winston at TIAA Bank Field. He earned those scores despite having one of the lowest snap counts on the New Orleans offense.

Johnson's effectiveness in the red zone is clear, but it would be wise for the Saints to target him more as they work through which players will make up the long-term production in Michael Thomas' absence. Thomas is out until at least Week 6 after he was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The Saints could also use backup running back Tony Jones more in Week 2 and beyond. Jones was effective in the role previously occupied by Latavius Murray, and he could turn into a solid complement to Alvin Kamara.