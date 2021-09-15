Dolphins Players Who Deserve More Snaps in Week 2

0 of 3

Steven Senne/Associated Press

It wasn't always pretty but the Miami Dolphins kicked off the 2021 season the right way with a 17-16 win over the New England Patriots for the early advantage in the AFC East.

Any win in the NFL is worth celebrating, but the Dolphins came away from the game with a 1-0 record and plenty to work on to ensure they are 2-0 this time next week. They'll have their home opener against a Buffalo Bills squad that will be motivated after losing their own home opener, 23-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dolphins were outgained on offense 393 yards to 259. They only ran the ball for 74 yards and were just 4-of-11 on third downs. However, they won the turnover battle and held defensively, giving up just six points in the second half to hold on to a 17-10 halftime lead.

To continue that momentum and get to 2-0, adjustments will have to be made. That's a given in football. One of those adjustments will come in the form of rotations. Some of those who were limited in their role on Sunday deserve to see more action against the Bills.

Let's take a look at who is in that category.