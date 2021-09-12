NCAA Football Rankings 2021: Predicting Top Movers in Week 3 Top 25 Standings

2 of 3

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Down its two best defenders, including prospective 2022 NFL draft No. 1 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon traveled into The Horseshoe and not only won but did so in impressive fashion.

Each time Ohio State sparked hopes of a comeback Saturday, Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown and running back CJ Verdell had an answer. The duo combined for 226 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Brown added 236 yards and two more scores through the air.

His counterpart, CJ Stroud, did everything he could to keep the Buckeyes in it, completing 35 of 54 passes for 484 yards and three touchdowns. But Ohio State, which hadn't lost a regular-season game since October 2018, simply couldn't get stops when it needed to.

For Oregon and head coach Mario Cristobal, Saturday's win cemented the Ducks as legitimate College Football Playoff contenders and the force to be reckoned with in the Pac-12. Showdowns at No. 16 UCLA and No. 21 Utah await later this season, but if the Ducks can run the table and win the Pac-12 championship, they will almost certainly be the first Pac-12 team to make the CFP since Washington in the 2016 season.

As for the Buckeyes, any shot they had at the CFP took a significant hit, but the progress of Stroud from OSU's Week 1 win over Minnesota to this game is extremely promising. Surrounded by a stable of elite wideouts and running backs, Stroud has a chance to put together a special season.

The Buckeyes remain the favorite to win the Big Ten because of a regular-season schedule that only has them facing one more Top 25 team.