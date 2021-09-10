3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 1 Loss

0 of 3

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys should have left Raymond James Stadium with more promise regarding their 2021 season than they entered with.

Dak Prescott did not show any lingering effects of the serious leg injury that cost him most of the 2020 campaign.

Prescott threw for 403 yards and put the Cowboys in a position to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late into the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Tom Brady was waiting on the other sideline to deliver yet another game-winning drive. Ryan Succop hit a game-winning 36-yard field goal with seven seconds left to give Tampa Bay the 31-29 victory.

Mike McCarthy's team has some things to work on, including its offensive balance, but there were plenty of things to build off in Week 1, which is what the other 28 teams that play on Sunday and Monday would love to have as well.